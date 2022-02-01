Multispecialty group practices jump 4.1% 

Multispecialty group practices saw the highest growth of employment settings in the last year, according to Physicians Thrive's 2022 Physician Compensation Report.

The report, released Jan. 27, outlines compensation and hiring trends to help physicians collect industry data to analyze the healthcare landscape.

Here's how much employment settings have grown in the last year:

  • Multispecialty group: 4.1 percent
  • HMO: 3.9 percent
  • Industry/pharmaceutical: 3.8 percent
  • Health system: 2.7 percent
  • Single specialty group: 2.3 percent
  • Urgent care center: 2.1 percent
  • Solo practice: 1.6 percent
  • Academic: 1.2 percent
  • Hospital: 1.1 percent
  • Government: 0.6 percent

