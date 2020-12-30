How employed, self-employed compensation changed over 5 years
Employed physicians continue to see their compensation increase yearly, while self-employed compensation has flattened out, according to Medscape's Physician Compensation Report from 2016-20.
Note: Medscape surveyed 19,183 respondents in 2016, 19,270 respondents in 2017, 20,329 respondents in 2018, 19,328 respondents in 2019 and 17,461 respondents in 2020 to collect compensation data.
Self-employed:
2016:
Primary care: $229,000
Specialists: $348,000
2017:
Primary care: $214,000
Specialists: $287,000
2018: Around $350,000
2019: $359,000
2020: $357,000
Employed:
2016:
Primary care: $207,000
Specialists: $274,000
2017:
Primary care: $223,000
Specialists: $368,000
2018: Under $300,000
2019: $289,000
2020: $297,000
Note: Medscape didn't provide specific figures for 2018, and stopped distinguishing between primary care and speciality physicians in 2018.
More articles on surgery centers:
Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M
2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't
Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.