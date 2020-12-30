How employed, self-employed compensation changed over 5 years

Employed physicians continue to see their compensation increase yearly, while self-employed compensation has flattened out, according to Medscape's Physician Compensation Report from 2016-20.

Note: Medscape surveyed 19,183 respondents in 2016, 19,270 respondents in 2017, 20,329 respondents in 2018, 19,328 respondents in 2019 and 17,461 respondents in 2020 to collect compensation data.

Self-employed:

2016:

Primary care: $229,000

Specialists: $348,000

2017:

Primary care: $214,000

Specialists: $287,000

2018: Around $350,000

2019: $359,000

2020: $357,000

Employed:

2016:

Primary care: $207,000

Specialists: $274,000

2017:

Primary care: $223,000

Specialists: $368,000

2018: Under $300,000

2019: $289,000

2020: $297,000

Note: Medscape didn't provide specific figures for 2018, and stopped distinguishing between primary care and speciality physicians in 2018.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.