How does the net worth of ASC specialists stack up?

Only 1 percent of gastroenterologists have a net worth under $500,000, according to Medcape's Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2021 Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2021.

Here are five ASC specialties and what percentage of their physicians have a networth above $5 million and under $500,000.

Orthopedics:

7 percent of orthopedic physicians have a net worth above $5 million

2 percent of orthopedic physicians have a net worth under $500,000

Cardiology:

7 percent of cardiologists have a net worth above $5 million

2 percent of cardiologists have a net worth under $500,000

Anesthesiology:

6 percent of anesthesiologists have a net worth above $5 million

3 percent of anesthesiologists have a net worth under $500,000

Gastroenterology:

4 percent of gastroenterologists have a net worth above $5 million

1 percent of gastroenterologists have a net worth under $500,000

Ophthalmology:

3 percent of ophthalmologists have a net worth above $5 million

2 percent of ophthalmologists have a net worth under $500,000