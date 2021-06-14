How does the net worth of ASC specialists stack up?

Only 1 percent of gastroenterologists have a net worth under $500,000, according to Medcape's Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2021 Physician Wealth & Debt Report 2021.
Here are five ASC specialties and what percentage of their physicians have a networth above $5 million and under $500,000.
Orthopedics:
7 percent of orthopedic physicians have a net worth above $5 million
2 percent of orthopedic physicians have a net worth under $500,000
Cardiology:
7 percent of cardiologists have a net worth above $5 million
2 percent of cardiologists have a net worth under $500,000
Anesthesiology:
6 percent of anesthesiologists have a net worth above $5 million
3 percent of anesthesiologists have a net worth under $500,000
Gastroenterology:
4 percent of gastroenterologists have a net worth above $5 million
1 percent of gastroenterologists have a net worth under $500,000
Ophthalmology:
3 percent of ophthalmologists have a net worth above $5 million
2 percent of ophthalmologists have a net worth under $500,000