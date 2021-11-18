Here's where the hourly pay gap between NPs and RNs is highest, lowest

- Small
- Medium
- Large
The average hourly pay for nurses in the U.S. is $38.74 for registered nurses and $55.05 for nurse practitioners, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data — but that pay gap varies widely across the country.
The biggest hourly nursing pay gap in the country is in Mississippi, where NPs make $23.22 more than RNs. The smallest is in Hawaii, with a gap of only $6.71.
Here is the average hourly wage gap between NPs and RNs by state, in descending order:
|
State
|
NP/RN wage gap
|
Mississippi
|
$23.22
|
Wyoming
|
$22.22
|
Oklahoma
|
$22.19
|
Iowa
|
$21.80
|
New Jersey
|
$21.72
|
Louisiana
|
$21.09
|
Montana
|
$21.08
|
Utah
|
$20.76
|
Arkansas
|
$20.46
|
Indiana
|
$20.41
|
Idaho
|
$20.32
|
South Dakota
|
$20.25
|
North Dakota
|
$19.93
|
New Mexico
|
$19.88
|
Missouri
|
$19.70
|
Maine
|
$19.48
|
Kansas
|
$19.38
|
West Virginia
|
$19.28
|
Texas
|
$19.19
|
Alabama
|
$19.02
|
North Carolina
|
$18.95
|
Wisconsin
|
$18.40
|
Minnesota
|
$18.24
|
Delaware
|
$18.22
|
Nebraska
|
$18.19
|
Kentucky
|
$18.14
|
Illinois
|
$18.02
|
Pennsylvania
|
$17.98
|
Arizona
|
$17.84
|
New York
|
$17.63
|
New Hampshire
|
$17.55
|
Vermont
|
$17.38
|
Ohio
|
$17.25
|
Virginia
|
$16.96
|
Tennessee
|
$16.95
|
Michigan
|
$16.91
|
Washington
|
$16.91
|
Georgia
|
$16.69
|
Rhode Island
|
$16.58
|
South Carolina
|
$16.37
|
Maryland
|
$16.17
|
Connecticut
|
$15.36
|
Colorado
|
$15.34
|
Florida
|
$15.16
|
Nevada
|
$14.49
|
Massachusetts
|
$14.33
|
District of Columbia
|
$12.55
|
California
|
$12.22
|
Oregon
|
$10.75
|
Alaska
|
$7.20
|
Hawaii
|
$6.71