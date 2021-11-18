Here's where the hourly pay gap between NPs and RNs is highest, lowest

The average hourly pay for nurses in the U.S. is $38.74 for registered nurses and $55.05 for nurse practitioners, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data — but that pay gap varies widely across the country.

The biggest hourly nursing pay gap in the country is in Mississippi, where NPs make $23.22 more than RNs. The smallest is in Hawaii, with a gap of only $6.71.

Here is the average hourly wage gap between NPs and RNs by state, in descending order:

State

NP/RN wage gap

Mississippi

$23.22

Wyoming

$22.22

Oklahoma

$22.19

Iowa

$21.80

New Jersey

$21.72

Louisiana

$21.09

Montana

$21.08

Utah

$20.76

Arkansas

$20.46

Indiana

$20.41

Idaho

$20.32

South Dakota

$20.25

North Dakota

$19.93

New Mexico

$19.88

Missouri

$19.70

Maine

$19.48

Kansas

$19.38

West Virginia

$19.28

Texas

$19.19

Alabama

$19.02

North Carolina

$18.95

Wisconsin

$18.40

Minnesota

$18.24

Delaware

$18.22

Nebraska

$18.19

Kentucky

$18.14

Illinois

$18.02

Pennsylvania

$17.98

Arizona

$17.84

New York

$17.63

New Hampshire

$17.55

Vermont

$17.38

Ohio

$17.25

Virginia

$16.96

Tennessee

$16.95

Michigan

$16.91

Washington

$16.91

Georgia

$16.69

Rhode Island

$16.58

South Carolina

$16.37

Maryland

$16.17

Connecticut

$15.36

Colorado

$15.34

Florida

$15.16

Nevada

$14.49

Massachusetts

$14.33

District of Columbia

$12.55

California

$12.22

Oregon

$10.75

Alaska

$7.20

Hawaii

$6.71

 

