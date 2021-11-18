Here's where the hourly pay gap between NPs and RNs is highest, lowest

The average hourly pay for nurses in the U.S. is $38.74 for registered nurses and $55.05 for nurse practitioners, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data — but that pay gap varies widely across the country.

The biggest hourly nursing pay gap in the country is in Mississippi, where NPs make $23.22 more than RNs. The smallest is in Hawaii, with a gap of only $6.71.

Here is the average hourly wage gap between NPs and RNs by state, in descending order: