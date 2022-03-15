Average rent and occupancy cost per square foot for ASCs

The average rent and occupancy cost per square foot for ASCs is $43, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

The study uses information from more than 380 centers nationwide representing an aggregate surgical case volume of over 2 million. The data was collected from 2018, 2019 and year-to-date February 2020 time periods.

Rent and occupancy cost per square foot consist of the center's facility rental expenses including utilities, property taxes, janitorial and common area maintenance.

