The average rent and occupancy cost per square foot for ASCs is $43, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

The study uses information from more than 380 centers nationwide representing an aggregate surgical case volume of over 2 million. The data was collected from 2018, 2019 and year-to-date February 2020 time periods.

Rent and occupancy cost per square foot consist of the center's facility rental expenses including utilities, property taxes, janitorial and common area maintenance.