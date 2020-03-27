Analyst: 30% of elective surgeries could be canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic globally

Up to 30 percent of elective procedures could be canceled across the globe to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to analysis from GlobalData.

What you should know:

1. England recently suspended elective procedures up to three months, and the Canadian government is debating if it will as well.

2. Twenty-seven states in the U.S. have canceled elective procedures, and many other private health systems are following suit.

3. GlobalData believes the initial cancellations will spur further cancellations. The report didn't detail how such cancellations will affect the economy.

