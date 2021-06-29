21 data points on PA pay in 2021

The mean pay for physician assistants hit $126,000 this year, but varies based on specialty and practice setting, according to the Medscape physician assistant compensation report.

The report, released June 25, examines the mean compensation for PAs based on responses from 5,826 PAs collected from November 2020 to February.

Twenty-one data points on PA pay:

Annual earnings

1. Total pay: $126,000

2. Base pay: $117,000

3. Productivity or incentive pay: $29,000

4. Annual bonus: $7,000

5. Other: $17,000

By specialty

6. Critical care: $139,000

7. Surgery: $138,000

8. Dermatology: $135,000

9. Emergency medicine: $134,000

10. Orthopedics: $130,000

11. Psychiatry: $124,000

12. Cardiology: $122,000

13. Internal medicine: $121,000

14. Family medicine: $117,000

15. OB-GYN and women's health: $117,000

By work setting

16. Operating room and surgery: $139,000

17. Hospital critical care or ICU: $135,000

18. Emergency department and urgent care: $132,000

19. Acute care hospital; inpatient unit: $129,000

20. Faculty, school or academic: $121,000

21. Medical office or clinic: $120,000