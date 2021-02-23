11 specialties whose volumes declined to end 2020 & 8 that grew: The Commonwealth Fund

Outpatient visits remained stable to end 2020, but some specialties continue to see drastic volume decreases from their baseline, according to a Feb. 22 report from The Commonwealth Fund.

Here are 11 specialties that saw volume decreases for the last three weeks of 2020:

Pediatrics: 24 percent

Physical medicine and rehabilitation: 11 percent

Pulmonology: 11 percent

ENT: 11 percent

Behavioral health: 10 percent

Cardiology: 6 percent

Allergy: 6 percent

Neurology: 4 percent

Gastroenterology: 4 percent

Orthopedics: 2 percent

Dermatology: 2 percent

Here are eight specialties that saw volume increases for the last three weeks of 2020:

Obstetrics: 1 percent

Surgery: 1 percent

Ophthalmology: 3 percent

Oncology: 3 percent

Endocrinology: 4 percent

Adult primary care: 5 percent

Urology: 6 percent

Rheumatology: 8 percent

View the entire report here.

Note: The report looked at the last three full weeks of 2020 compared to the baseline week of March 1-7, 2020, and did not include weeks with holidays. Volumes reflect in-person and telemedicine visits but do not include visits with nurse practitioners or physician assistants. The Commonwealth Fund is liberal-leaning.

