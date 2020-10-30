10 specialties with largest compensation growth in 2020
While the COVID-19 pandemic affected compensation across the healthcare industry, some specialties still saw their pay grow in 2020, according to Doximity's 2020 Physician Compensation Report released Oct. 29.
Doximity used its data repository including responses from more than 135,000 licensed U.S. physicians to calculate the findings in its report.
Here are 10 specialties that saw the largest compensation growth in 2020, along with their percent change between 2019 and 2020:
Vascular surgery: 4.9 percent
Physical medicine: 4.7 percent
Geriatrics: 4.6 percent
Genetics: 4.4 percent
Emergency medicine: 4.3 percent
Oncology: 4.1 percent
Cardiology: 3.9 percent
Plastic surgery: 3.7 percent
Nephrology: 3.5 percent
Pathology: 3.5 percent
