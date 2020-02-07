The joint-venture model for cardiovascular ASCs: 3 advantages

Joint-venture cardiovascular ASC models can benefit both physicians and health systems, according to an article on Cath Lab Digest.

In a contributed piece on CLD, Marc Toth, vice president of cardiovascular services for Phoenix-based Atlas Healthcare Partners, and Derek Mitzel, DO, CMO of Phoenix-based Banner Ambulatory Surgery Centers, shared three reasons they believe this model is promising:

1. Joint-venture models enable employed, independent and aligned physicians to participate in ownership.

2. Health systems can provide physical space for the ASC, as well as access to managed care contracts and contracts with vendors.

3. Joint-venture ASCs can benefit from systemwide physician networks and any system-owned insurance plans.

