Proliance Surgeons leverages new tech to manage growth — 4 insights

Seattle-based Proliance Surgeons adopted new technology to keep pace with its growing infrastructure and avoid network outages while patients receive care, HealthTech magazine reports.

Four insights:

1. The physician-owned practice now uses Cisco's Application Centric Infrastructure to quickly and accurately identify application problems in real time.

2. The software-defined networking technology is designed to give organizations centralized control of their networks and data infrastructure. It enables organizations to load policies into a centralized controller and ensure they're enforced across locations.

3. That's especially important for Proliance, which has 2,400 employees across 100 clinics and ASCs, according to Daniel McGinnis, senior director of data center marketing at Cisco Systems.

"Imagine 100 Proliance centers all acting, looking and working independently from one another and being managed individually," Mr. McGinnis said. "It would be like having 100 different keys to get into each of those ambulatory centers, or 100 different managers managing each one of them with no single, standard operating procedure."

4. With SDN technology, Proliance can "run faster, with zero latency or hiccups," CIO Curt Kwak told HealthTech. The practice also won't have to worry about infrastructure for five years, Mr. Kwak said.

