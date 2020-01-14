Ohio surgery center worker accused of stealing fentanyl faces 2 felony charges

A woman who allegedly stole fentanyl from the Cincinnati surgery center where she worked at the time was indicted by a grand jury on two felony charges, WLWT Cincinnati reports.

Brittany Roehm, who also goes by Brittany Byland, is accused of stealing 470 milliliters of fentanyl from Cincinnati Oral, Maxillofacial & Dental Implant Surgery.

The 30-year-old woman allegedly emptied vials of the drug and refilled them with saline between Sept. 6 and Oct. 18, 2019.

Police got involved in late October, when the surgery center's practice manager reported that several doses of fentanyl were missing.

Ms. Roehm pleaded not guilty Jan. 10 to two felony charges: theft of drugs and tampering with drugs. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 22.

