How Lyft aims to help ASCs lower costs, save time — 5 takeaways

Lyft can help patients easily travel to and from ASCs and physician offices, according to Jill Angelone, Lyft's manager of healthcare partnerships.

Ms. Angelone shared her thoughts with Provista, a group purchasing organization that has a contract with Lyft.

Five takeaways:

1. Through a web-based service called Lyft Concierge, providers can arrange a ride on behalf of a patient using a desktop.

2. Patients can use the Lyft service as long as their phone can receive an SMS text.

3. To mitigate missed appointments and late arrivals, Lyft suggests rolling out the service in departments with regular patient visits.

4. Lyft Concierge can result in cost savings for physician offices or ASCs that set aside money for discharged patients, Ms. Angelone said. The service can be up to 50 percent cheaper than using the average taxi.

5. According to Lyft, nearly one-third of riders using the business-to-business product use it for healthcare visits.

