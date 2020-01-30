Anthem concentrating on risk-based arrangements, appropriate care settings in 2020

Anthem is focusing on bundled payment initiatives and incentives for delivering care in the appropriate setting, according to a fourth-quarter 2019 earnings call transcribed by The Motley Fool.

Here are three insights that Anthem President and CEO Gail Boudreaux shared during the call:

1. Currently, 60 percent of the company's spend is in risk-based arrangements.

2. Anthem's bundled payment and site-of-care initiatives are centered on orthopedic, cardiac and women's health services. Gastroenterology is another area Anthem sees as important for site-of-care selection.

3. Anthem achieved record organic top-line growth of 13 percent in 2019. It was the insurer's best year for organic, risk-based membership growth in more than a decade.

