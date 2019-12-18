ASCs are ripe for IT transformation — 2 reasons why

The ASC industry could be on the forefront of health IT innovation, according to Tom Scott, CFO of HST Pathways.

In an article on Medical Economics, Mr. Scott outlined two factors that make ASCs ripe for transformation:

1. ASCs have been exempted from federal interoperability and standardization requirements, leaving software systems operating in silos.

2. The number of ASC-approved procedures is continuing to grow, and ASCs need systems that can absorb additional codes, improve claims processing and strengthen revenue cycle management.

More articles on ASCs:

New CEO for Surgical Care Affiliates & 4 other must-read articles

3 ASC for trends to watch in 2020

Is your ASC financially healthy? 3 proven techniques to increase revenue in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.