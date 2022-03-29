What's driving long-term ASC growth: MedPAC 

The total number of ASCs jumped 2 percent between 2019 and 2020, according to the March Medicare Payment Advisory Commission report.

Here are six reasons for longterm ASC growth, according to MedPAC's report:

1. Technological and clinical practice advancements have migrated higher acuity procedures to the outpatient setting.

2. ASCs can offer a more convenient experience than hospital outpatient departments, such as shorter waiting times.

3. Patients typically pay less coinsurance in ASCs than HOPDs.

4. Physicians have greater autonomy in ASCs than HOPDs, which allows them to perform more procedures in the same amount of time, earning more revenue.

5. Physicians who invest and perform surgeries in ASCs can increase revenue by receiving ASC facility payments.

6. Increased interests in value-based and lower-cost care has increased investment in ASCs.