VMG Health acquires business strategy firm

VMG Health acquired Health Care Futures, a business strategy and consulting firm, according to a Feb. 3 news release.

The two firms will be fully integrated in the first quarter of 2021, the release said. Health Care Futures was founded in 1996 with the focus of meeting the needs of healthcare executives and board members.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of the Health Care Futures team to VMG Health. Our firms share the same commitment to providing unmatched expertise and responsiveness to our healthcare services and institutional customers," Greg Koonsman, founder and CEO of VMG Health, said in the release. "We are committed to providing a broader array of services to meet the needs of our customers as their markets continue to evolve."

