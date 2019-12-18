USPI acquires majority stake in Texas bariatric hospital

Ambulatory surgery provider United Surgical Partners International has acquired a majority stake in the physician-owned Foundation Bariatric Hospital of San Antonio in Alamo City, Texas, according to the San Antonio Business Journal.

Physicians will retain investment interest and have management oversight after the acquisition, although specific terms of the deal were not released. The acute care hospital has five operating rooms and 20 inpatient beds and offers robotic surgery.

Blake Hubbard, the hospital's CEO, told the Business Journal the acquisition will foster a "positive relationship among the hospital’s constituents that can lead to better and more efficient patient care."

Matt Stone, Baptist Health System Group CEO, said the acquisition will increase access to patient care.

