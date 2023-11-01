The deals shaking up the ASC industry

Here are three deals from major ASC chains that have closed or are on the horizon that are shaking up the industry:

1. In May, ASC operator and physician services company Envision Healthcare filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. As a result of the filing, Envision's ASCs are set to swap owners.

2. Management services organization Surgery Partners partnered with San Ramon, Calif.-based NorCal Orthopedic Surgery Center. NorCal was an out-of-network ASC comprising nine operating entities and 25 physician partners.

3. UnitedHealth Group is looking to take a majority ownership stake in Guilford (Conn.) Surgery Center. In 2022, the ASC sold a 49% non-controlling interest to Surgical Care Affiliates, which is part of UnitedHealth's Optum division. The surgery center now seeks permission from state regulators to sell an additional stake to SCA and UnitedHealth to give them 58% controlling interest.