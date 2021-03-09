Texas health system suspends procedures at surgery center indefinitely & more — 8 ASC industry notes

Here are eight updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Abilene, Texas-based Hendrick Health will suspend surgical cases at Hendrick Surgery Center Brownwood effective March 5 as the health system evaluates the center's future. Read more.

Newsweek ranked the best ASCs across the U.S. in a report featuring more than 400 centers in 25 states. Click here for the top 25 ASCs.

Owings Mills, Md.-based Chesapeake Urology opened a new office and ASC in Annapolis, Md.

Oakland, Calif.-based East Bay Eye Center opened a satellite office in Brentwood, Calif.

Bozeman (Mont.) Health will open its Cottonwood Clinic + Surgery Center in April.

Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired two medical office buildings in Texas, which are occupied by Tyler-based Precision Spine Care.

Dallas-based GI Alliance partnered with Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology to further its growth in the state, Provident Healthcare Partners announced March 4.

Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health Care opposed a planned outpatient facility from Mass General Brigham in Westborough, Mass.

