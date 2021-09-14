Tennessee medical real estate company buys Texas building with 2 ASCs

Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical, a medical real estate company, bought a medical office building in Austin, Texas, that houses two ASCs, the company said Sept. 14.

The two-story, 26,000-square-foot Water Leaf Medical Office Building leases space to tenants Austin Foot and Ankle Center, Water Leaf Surgery and Balcones Pain Management.

Water Leaf Surgery Center is a 10,000-square-foot multispecialty, Medicare-certified ASC with three operating suites and nine preoperative and recovery bays. The center focuses on pain management, neurosurgery, podiatry and periodontal procedures.

Austin Foot & Ankle Center is a 2,262-square-foot podiatry practice.

In the last year Montecito has acquired several medical office buildings in Texas: two in San Antonio and others in The Woodlands, Corpus Christi, Tyler, Texarkana, Katy and Sunnyvale.