Surgery center stays independent of Tennessee hospital's $33M deal for medical office building
Nashville, Tenn.-based Ascension Saint Thomas purchased a medical office building on its Midtown campus for $33 million, the Nashville Post reports.
The hospital owned the land the building sits on already. The building houses a surgery hospital, several Saint Thomas departments and two unaffiliated clinician offices.
An adjacent one-story building with an ASC was not part of the deal, despite the hospital already owning the land the building sits on.
