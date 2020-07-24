Physician-owned ASC undergoes renovation amid COVID-19 crisis

Liverpool-based Specialty Surgery Center of Central New York has been undergoing renovations for the past several months, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martin-Zombek Construction Services "created a safe construction environment" to enable the ASC to remain open throughout the project.

SSC of CNY is a multispecialty ASC that opened in 1999. With 50 employees, it is wholly owned by a group of 15 physicians.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC considers in-house alternative to 'overwhelmed' hospital testing center — 3 insights

425 surgery centers that received PPP funds of more than $150K by state

4 COVID-19 testing insights for ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.