Physician medical group deals nearly doubled in Q1 2021 

Physician medical group deals nearly doubled in the first quarter of 2021 and have continued at the same elevated levels since, according to a June report from PwC.

Three more stats to know:

1. There were 482 physician medical group deals in the year through May 15, 2021, totaling $5.7 billion.

2. Health services deal volume was down 9 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021 to the first quarter of 2022.

3. Long-term care is driving many transactions in 2022, with 498 deals between May 15, 2021 and May 15, 2022.