Philadelphia hospital opens outpatient care center — 3 insights

Philadelphia-based Holy Redeemer Health System opened its first outpatient care center in Philadelphia, an 11,000-square-foot center, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. Redeemer Healthcare Northeast is the first outpatient care center the health system opened in the city. Holy Redeemer operates six other outpatient care centers in the region.

2. The center was built in a former retail space. Holy Redeemer selected the site because of its proximity to affiliated physicians and its high population density.

3. The center will provide urgent care services, specialty physician services and diagnostic testing.

