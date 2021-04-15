Optum's Q1 revenue up 10.8%, hit $36.4B: 4 notes

Higher acuity cases and more value-based contracts helped drive Optum's first quarter revenue growth.

1. Optum's revenue hit $36.4 billion in the first quarter, reflecting 10.8 percent year over year growth.



2. OptumHealth, which includes Surgical Care Affiliates, reported the revenue per customer served jumped 31 percent year over year during the first quarter. The number of people served as part of value-based care arrangements increased, and the division also served patients with higher acuity care needs.



3. In the first quarter, OptumHealth served 99 million people, up from 96 million people in the same period last year.



4. Optum's earnings from operations hit $2.6 billion, an increase of 23.8 percent from the first quarter last year.



