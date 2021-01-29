New York developer acquires 4 medical office buildings in Ohio, Minnesota

New York City-based White Oak Healthcare MOB REIT acquired medical office buildings in Ohio and Minnesota, totaling 112,000 square feet, the company announced Jan. 28.

Two of the buildings house surgery centers.

One building in Willmar, Minn., houses the Fischer Laser Eye Center and its affiliated surgery center.

Three other buildings are in Ohio. One building in Chardon, Ohio, houses the Chardon Surgery Center. Another building in Sandusky, Ohio, is home to the Parschauer Eye Clinic, and the last building in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, has several tenants but is anchored by Southwest Urology.

The developer didn't disclose the purchase price.

