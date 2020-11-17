Nevada Surgery Center, Renown partner to offer affordable outpatient option

Surgery Center of Reno (Nev.) and Renown Health said this week they are partnering to create affordable outpatient surgery.

The collaboration will expand the capabilities and expand access and affordability for patients, Tony Slonmi, president and CEO of Renown said in the release. The partnership brings together three elements, out-of-pocket cost savings, comfort and convenience and high-quality care.



“Renown has used our experience through COVID-19 to emerge better and stronger, and we are realigning to meet new consumer demands for health and healthcare services that are convenient, accessible and affordable,” Bethank Sexton, chief transformation officer at Renown said in a Nov. 16 news release. “We are excited to partner with SCOR to exceed people’s expectations and to delight our community with smart, innovative approaches to care. As our nation struggles with how to improve a troubled healthcare system, the experience of ASCs is a great example of a successful transformation in healthcare delivery.”



