Missouri surgery center property bought for $19.9M

Flagler Investment Holdings paid $19.9 million for a healthcare building in Missouri, according to CoStar, a company providing commercial real estate data.

The investment firm purchased the Des Peres Square Surgery Center and Medical Office Building, which sits across from a mall.

With two operating rooms, Des Peres Square Surgery Center is equipped for orthopedic and podiatry procedures.

