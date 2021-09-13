Minnesota ASC eyes expansion amid proposed zoning change

A proposed zoning change is laying the groundwork for the expansion of Duluth, Minn.-based Lakewalk Surgery Center, Duluth News Tribune reported Sept. 12. 

The ASC purchased a nearby building in 2020 to make room for additional parking and landscaping, and the center also is prepared to close a sale on another nearby building. 

The expansion comes after Lakewalk's Andrew Baertsch, MD, petitioned the city to rezone the property to a mixed-use institutional designation. 

The Duluth Planning Commission unanimously approved the redesignation in June, and the Duluth City Council is slated to vote on the redesignation Sept. 27. 

