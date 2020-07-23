Memphis orthopedic practice sells ASC, medical office building for $15M

Memphis, Tenn.-based OrthoSouth sold its medical office building and ASC to real estate investment firm Capital Square in a sale/leaseback transaction for $15 million, the Memphis Business Journal reports.

What you should know:

1. The practice sold its 16,750-square-foot medical office building and its 13,156-square-foot ASC.

2. OrthoSouth reached an agreement with the buyer to continue operating out of the building.

3. The medical office building sold for $9 million and the ASC sold for $6 million.

