An ASC in Baton Rouge, La., was sold for $6.1 million, the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report said July 23.

The 11,277-square-foot building, NovaMed Surgery Center of Baton Rouge Interventional Pain Management Center, was purchased by Indianapolis healthcare real estate firm Cornerstone Companies.

The seller, John Michael Burdine, MD, is the former president of the Louisiana State Board of Medical Practitioners.