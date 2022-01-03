Lehigh Valley acquires multispecialty physician group

Lehigh Valley Physician Group on Dec. 28 acquired Delta Medix, a Scranton, Pa.-based multispecialty group that performs more than 17,000 surgeries a year.

Delta Medix brings more than 20 providers to Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network who specialize in urology, general surgery, cancer care and vascular surgery, among other specialties, according to its website.

The practice's owners said they chose to sell to Lehigh Valley because it offers services, particularly in cancer care, that would help make the practice the "premier healthcare and cancer treatment center in Northeastern Pennsylvania," according to The Morning Call.

Lehigh Valley Physician Group comprises almost 1,000 physicians and 600 advanced practice clinicians across 48 specialties. Its providers see about 2 million patients a year at Lehigh Valley practices, hospitals and other affiliated locations.

The addition of Delta Medix will provide the community "greater access to the leading-edge, comprehensive care they've come to expect and deserve from both groups," James Demopoulos, senior vice president and COO of Lehigh Valley Physician Group, said in a news release. "With the opening of Lehigh Valley Hospital-Dickson City scheduled for spring 2022, there's a lot to look forward to."