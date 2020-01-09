Joint venture acquires medical office building with surgery center in Delaware

MedProperties Realty Advisors, Capital Security Advisors and Physicians Realty Trust acquired a 140,205-square-foot medical office building in Dover, Del., Delaware Business Now reports.

What you should know:

1. The medical office building is 94 percent leased to 23 tenants. The building has a 24,000-square-foot surgery center.

2. Dover-based Eden Hill Medical Center sold the building. The medical center developed the building in 2008.

3. The building was supposed to anchor a 23-acre master development, but the plan never came to fruition.

4. Despite the lackluster reception to the master plan, the medical office building has touted a 90 percent lease rate since it opened in 2008.

