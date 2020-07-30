Illinois surgical group forges new partnership — 4 quick points

Peoria (Ill.) Surgical Group is partnering with Springfield (Ill.) Clinic to expand specialty and primary care options in Peoria, according to CIProud.com.

Four quick points:

1. PSG will continue operating out of its downtown location, but under the name Springfield Clinic Peoria.

2. It will also maintain relationships with Peoria-based OSF HealthCare and West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.

3. Patients will be able to stay with their current providers. However, PSG is recruiting more physicians.

4. PSG's providers specialize in colon and rectal care, general surgery, plastic surgery, breast surgery, surgical oncology, surgical weight loss and thoracic surgery.

