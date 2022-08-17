How Optum, SCA Health are shifting growth strategies

Deerfield Ill.-based SCA Health, formerly Surgical Care Affiliates, is one of the largest ASC chains in the country and operates under parent company Optum.

After its rebrand in May, SCA Health announced its intention to expand beyond ASC management. It updated its logo to symbolize growth momentum and added a tagline: "The future of specialty care."

Optum is also looking toward value-based care. In June, Optum Ventures, CVS Ventures, Anthem and HLM Venture Partners announced they are investing in CareBridge, a value-based healthcare company for patients receiving home and community-based services.

Additionally, Optum is focusing on physician acquisitions. Optum's $300 million purchase of Healthcare Associates of Texas, a Dallas-based physician practice management company, brings its total spend on acquisitions this year to nearly $8 billion. Healthcare Associates of Texas offers family medicine, physical therapy, sleep medicine, a wellness clinic, pharmacy and lab and imaging services.