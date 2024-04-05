How long has USPI been on top?

United Surgical Partners International joined with Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare in 2015 and has since grown to the largest ASC chain in the country.

USPI has partnered with more than 50 health systems and 6,000 physicians since it was founded in 1988. USPI now has interest in more than 480 ASCs and surgical hospitals throughout 35 states.

USPI has grown nearly 126% since 2011, when it had 204 ASCs in its portfolio. By the end of 2019, USPI overtook AmSurg as the largest ASC chain in the country. It ended 2021 with 264 facilities compared to AmSurg's 258.