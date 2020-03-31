How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares
Share values temporarily recovered when the COVID-19 stimulus package was passed, but long-term recession fears are still driving down value in the volatile market.
Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.
Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.
Tenet:
March 25: $18
March 26: $18.49
March 27: $17.06
March 30: $15.94
March 31 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $15.95
Percent change: -11.39 percent
HCA Healthcare:
March 25: $92.44
March 26: $94.40
March 27: $87.44
March 30: $90.95
March 31 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $91.43
Percent change: -1.61 percent
Surgery Partners:
March 25: $7.20
March 26: $7
March 27: $6.62
March 30: $6.81
March 31 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $7.08
Percent change: -1.67 percent
