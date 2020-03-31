How COVID-19 has affected Tenet, HCA Healthcare and Surgery Partners' shares

Share values temporarily recovered when the COVID-19 stimulus package was passed, but long-term recession fears are still driving down value in the volatile market.

Here's how Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Nashville-based Surgery Partners' shares have fluctuated over the last five days.

Note: Becker's is using final numbers at market close for each day unless otherwise noted.

Tenet:

March 25: $18

March 26: $18.49

March 27: $17.06

March 30: $15.94

March 31 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $15.95

Percent change: -11.39 percent

HCA Healthcare:

March 25: $92.44

March 26: $94.40

March 27: $87.44

March 30: $90.95

March 31 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $91.43

Percent change: -1.61 percent

Surgery Partners:

March 25: $7.20

March 26: $7

March 27: $6.62

March 30: $6.81

March 31 (at 11 a.m. EDT): $7.08

Percent change: -1.67 percent

