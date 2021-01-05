Hospitals prioritizing own employees for COVID-19 vaccines over independent physicians & more — 11 ASC industry notes

Here are 11 updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Independent physicians don't have access to the COVID-19 vaccine in some communities because hospitals are prioritizing their own employees. Read more.

Nineteen CRNAs with Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital requested their employer, Capital Anesthesia Solutions, recognize their union Dec. 30. Read more.

Vision Innovation Partners acquired Eyes of York (Pa.).

The University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center temporarily shut down Sawgrass Surgical Center so staff can assist hospitals.

The Medical Board of California accused plastic surgeon Parviz Goshtasby, MD, of committing gross negligence, performing repeated negligent acts and incompetence. Read more.

Mississauga, Canada-based Skylight Health Group acquired Healthcare Resources Management, a group that operates a pain clinic in Cookeville, Tenn.

KW Commercial sold a two-story medical office building in Hudson, Wis., for $3.78 million.

A group of orthopedic specialists are building a surgery center next to Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services' in-development third hospital campus.

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Saratoga Hospital upgraded its central sterile processing department to accommodate growing capacity at its surgery center.

Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System is developing an ASC in Mooresville, N.C., the first of its kind in the city.

Sarasota, Fla.-based US Eye partnered with three Florida-based eye practices, expanding its reach in the state.

