California plastic surgery center faces more allegations of botched procedures

The Medical Board of California accused Parviz Goshtasby, MD, of committing gross negligence, performing repeated negligent acts and incompetence, The Fresno Bee reported Dec. 30.

Dr. Goshtasby practiced at the Athenix Body Sculpting Institute in Fresno, Calif., in 2018, but was later let go. The board's accusations stem from a liposuction surgery he performed on July 27, 2018.

The board alleged the surgery center did not perform an adequate preoperative report on the patient, failed to indicate a medical history, performed a general physical exam and failed to document a pulmonary exam in a legible nature.

Dr. Goshtasby allegedly removed 14.3 pounds of fat during the procedure, which is above the threshold that can be safely removed in a surgery center.

Dr. Goshtasby no longer practiced at Athenix during the patient's follow-up care, so the patient was transferred to another Athenix physician. The patient complained of bruising, soreness and swelling, which remained for several follow-up appointments. Over the next eight months, the patient's condition did not improve, despite physicians claiming the patient's condition was improving.

The board concluded Dr. Goshtasby's lack of knowledge and failure to perform the procedure properly led to the patient developing skin necrosis, a hematoma, scarring and a contour in the patient's skin.

Dr. Goshtasby filed a notice to dispute the allegations. The board and Dr. Goshtasby will present their case to the Attorney General's Office at a future date.

This is the second time the board took disciplinary action against the plastic surgery practice. The board previously took disciplinary action against Kevin Ciresi, MD, who was accused of drunk driving, incompetence and disobeying board orders. Despite bringing the charges, the board did not take action against Dr. Ciresi.

The plastic surgery practice said to the Bee, "Should a physician not meet any of our strict safety and quality standards, necessary action is taken accordingly, as was the case with Dr. Goshtasby."

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.