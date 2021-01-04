Laid-off Pennsylvania anesthetists fight to have union recognized

Nineteen CRNAs with Wilkes-Barre (Pa.) General Hospital requested their employer, Capital Anesthesia Solutions, recognize their union Dec. 30, The Citizens' Voice reports.

The anesthetists were laid off by North American Partners in Anesthesia in August after NAPA and the hospital cut ties due to a dispute over unpaid bills. Capital Anesthesia Solutions hired the CRNAs and took over anesthesia services at the hospital and two other hospitals in Pennsylvania. The group then spread the unionized workers between the three facilities.

The anesthetists are attempting to rebuild their union and have Capital Anesthesia Solutions recognize it.

Upon taking over anesthesia services, Capital Anesthesia Solutions switched how the anesthetists were paid, pivoting from a wage model to a salaried model. The pivot exempts the group from having to follow the Fair Labor Standards Act, avoiding overtime pay. Capital Anesthesia Solutions offers its employees a per diem rate to come in for extra shifts that the anesthetists claim is lower than their overtime rate.

The anesthetists are members of the Wyoming Valley Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist Association. Capital Anesthesia Solutions can either recognize the union or force a union election.

Note: Becker's reached out to Capital Anesthesia Solutions for comment. We will update this piece when we hear back.

