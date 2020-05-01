Florida surgery center resuming normal operations — 4 insights

Sarasota, Fla.-based Cape Outpatient Surgery Center will resume normal operations May 4 in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis lifting the ban on elective surgeries, SRQ 20 reports.

What you should know:

1. Mr. DeSantis rolled back his executive order banning the elective procedures April 30.

2. Sarasota Memorial Hospital, the center's affiliated hospital, also plans to restart procedures May 4.

3. The hospital never shut down its surgical department despite delaying elective procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital has performed nearly 3,000 surgeries since March.

4. The hospital and surgery center will test patients for COVID-19 before performing any surgery.

More articles on ASCs:

12 centers resuming elective surgeries or considering it

6 ASC supply chain considerations before reopening centers

Pandemic hit the ASC sector hard, but it's also ripe for recovery: 6 updates from Moody's

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.