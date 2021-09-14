Florida ASC, medical office building sold for $11.2M

A medical office building housing a surgery center in Jacksonville, Fla., has been sold for $11.2 million, the Jacksonville Business Journal reported Sept. 13.

Three notes:

1. The 11,000-square-foot property is home to First Coast Surgery Center, which performs spine, orthopedic and sports medicine procedures.

2. USCOFW 4035 Southpoint Boulevard, a newly formed Florida-based entity, purchased the property, which previously changed hands in July 2020 for $8.7 million, according to the report.

3. Seven physicians operate at the Surgical Care Affiliates-aligned ASC, including Gavan Duffy, MD, a total joint surgeon and its medical director, according to its website.