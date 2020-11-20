Firm explores converting emergency facility into ASC — 3 notes

Workers are looking into converting an emergency facility in Fort Worth, Texas, into an ASC, according to Tom Malone, principal of TMA-CHA Architects.

What you should know:

1. TMA-CHA Architects will complete project drawings and determine how much the conversion would cost after testing the existing heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment.

2. Mr. Malone said in a Nov. 19 LinkedIn article that he believes the emergency facility can be converted into an ASC at a "reasonable cost," and that conversion may be a viable option for other emergency facilities.

3. After Texas began issuing licenses for emergency facilities in 2010, "they began popping up all over the state," Mr. Malone said. "Too many were developed for the market, and a number have closed or been purchased by hospitals."

