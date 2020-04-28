Envision ponders bankruptcy & more — 8 ASC industry notes

Here are eight updates on ASC companies and industry-relevant companies to note:

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare, a physician staffing firm, is considering filing for bankruptcy, according to an April 20 Yahoo Finance report. Read more.

Olympic Anesthesia in Bremerton, Wash., was devastated by the suspension of elective procedures and made a series of dramatic staffing changes to hopefully weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wyomissing, Pa.-based Berks Ambulatory Surgery Center received a $100,000 loan from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.

Roughly one-third of Washington solo practice and multispecialty group physicians who responded to a recent survey will run out of cash on hand in a matter of weeks.

Spokane, Wash.-based ophthalmologist Talmage Broadbent, MD, and his private practice partners have decided not to take pay due to hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chicago-based developer HSA PrimeCare sold four medical office buildings to real estate private equity firm IRA Capital.

The COVID-19 pandemic wildly affected private equity investment in healthcare services during the first quarter of 2020. Read more.

Greenfield, Wis.-based Advanced Pain Management laid off most employees across its 25 locations and could face permanent closure because of orders to suspend elective procedures.

More articles on surgery centers:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.