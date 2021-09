Frisco, Colo.-based Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery has acquired an orthopedic practice and its ASC, Summit Daily reported Sept. 2.

The acquired Gunnison, Colo.-based Alpine Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine has three locations. With the acquisition, Alpine Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine will be renamed VSON Alpine.

Vail-Summit also is now the majority owner of the practice's Alpine Surgery Center in Gunnison, Colo.