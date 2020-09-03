Chicago real estate firm acquires Arkansas surgery center

Chicago real estate firm Stage Equity Partners acquired Little Rock-based Endoscopy Center of Arkansas, a 10,000-square-foot surgery center, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reports.

What you should know:

1. The surgery center opened in 2004. It performs gastrointestinal procedures.

2. Stage Equity Partners Founder and President Brian Howard said the firm was looking for a center in the Little Rock market and is also looking for additional properties in the market.

3. Endoscopy Center of Arkansas is a joint venture between CHI St. Vincent Health System in Little Rock and local physicians.

4. Stage Equity has holdings in Illinois, Georgia, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Alabama.

