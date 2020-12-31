Canada-owned US health system acquires Tennessee pain clinic

Mississauga, Canada-based Skylight Health Group acquired Healthcare Resources Management, a group that operates a pain clinic in Cookeville, Tenn., the company announced Dec. 30.

Healthcare Resources Management operates Perimeter Pain and Primary Care. The practice was established more than seven years ago. The clinic provides primary care, chronic pain management, interventional procedures, weight management and regenerative services, among others.

Skylight now has a presence in 15 states, and Skylight-affiliated facilities provide care to 120,000 patients.

Skylight plans to expand the clinic's telemedicine services.

