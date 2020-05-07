California pain management group buys medical office building with surgery center for $6M

An Orange County, Calif.-based pain management group purchased a medical office building with a surgery center in San Diego for $6 million, Rebusiness Online reports.

A private investor sold the building to the pain management group.

The 25,600-square-foot building was built in 1991. It houses a 6,475-square-foot surgery center. The center has three operating rooms, a recovery room and a visitor's area.

The medical office building was 85 percent vacant at the time of its sale.

More articles on surgery centers:

Life after ramp-up: How COVID-19 will change ASCs forever

3 ASC nurses join COVID-19 front lines in New York

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.