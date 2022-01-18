California health system acquires majority stake in physician-owned ASC

Sharp HealthCare has acquired a majority interest in the physician-owned Coast Surgery Center in San Diego, Calif., San Diego Metro reported Jan. 17.

The San Diego-based health system completed the acquisition through an agreement with Maverix Health, an ASC development and operating company.

Coast Surgery Center has been performing total joint procedures since 2012. Later this year, the ASC will relocate to a building adjacent to Sharp HealthCare's Copley Lab in San Diego.

The new center will feature five operating rooms and offer orthopedics, general surgery, hand surgery and pain management services.